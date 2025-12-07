PHIs uncover racket supplying flood-damaged rice to market in Kandy

PHIs uncover racket supplying flood-damaged rice to market in Kandy

December 7, 2025   04:25 pm

Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) have uncovered information about a racket in which flood-damaged rice was being processed and supplied to the market as consumable rice.

Accordingly, PHIs stated that legal action has been taken against several suspects in Harispattuwa, Kandy, where 1,000 kilograms of rice unfit for human consumption had been prepared for sale.

PHIs have also urged the general public to exercise great caution when purchasing rice during these days.

The public has also been requested to report any information regarding such illegal activities to the public health inspector in their respective area.

