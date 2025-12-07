Permission granted to restore paddy fields severely damaged due to floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah

The Central Environmental Authority has already granted permission to remove sand and sand-mixed silt deposited in paddy fields that were severely damaged due to floods caused by Cyclone Ditwah, the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau stated.

Taking into consideration the requests made on this matter, the Central Environmental Authority has approved the removal of sand and sand-mixed silt from paddy fields in the Polonnaruwa, Trincomalee, Ampara, Badulla, Batticaloa, Matale, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Anuradhapura, and Kurunegala districts.

Accordingly, the removed material can be transported using light transport methods to farmlands, the landowner’s property or other authorized lands, allowing the fields to be restored for necessary agricultural activities.

Furthermore, instructions have been given to Regional Irrigation Engineers to grant permission for the removal of sand and sand-mixed silt from other agricultural lands not under the purview of the Central Environmental Authority.

The Bureau also emphasized that if these sites are to be used for commercial purposes in the future, proper permission must be obtained from the relevant authority.