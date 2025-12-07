Landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in four districts extended

The ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning issued to multiple areas in four districts has been extended.

Accordingly, the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) landslide warning will be in effect till 04:00 p.m. tomorrow (08).

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:

Kandy District: Pathahewaheta, Pathadumbara, Pathahewaheta, Harispattuwa, Doluwa, Thumpane, Poojapitiya, Udunuwara, Gangawata Korale, Akurana, Minipe, Udapalatha, Hatharaliyadda, Kundasale, Panwila, Medadumbara, Udadumbara, Deltota, Pasbage Korale, Yatinuwara and Ganga Ihala Korale DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Bulathkohupitiya, Mawanella, Aranayaka, Galigamuwa, Warakapola, Kegalle, Yatiyanthota and Rambukkana DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Rideegama, Alawwa, Mawathagama, Mallawapitiya and Polgahawela DSDs and surrounding areas

Matale District: Rattota, Wilgamuwa, Laggala Pallegama, Ambanganga Korale, Ukuwela, Matale, Naula, Pallepola and Yatawatta DSDs and surrounding areas