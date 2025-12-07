Landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in four districts extended

Landslide evacuation warning issued to several areas in four districts extended

December 7, 2025   05:29 pm

The ‘Level-3’ (Red) landslide evacuation warning issued to multiple areas in four districts has been extended.

Accordingly, the National Building and Research Organisation (NBRO) landslide warning will be in effect till 04:00 p.m. tomorrow (08).

Districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 3 (Red) landslide warnings, advising people to evacuate, are as follows:

Kandy District: Pathahewaheta, Pathadumbara, Pathahewaheta, Harispattuwa, Doluwa, Thumpane, Poojapitiya, Udunuwara, Gangawata Korale, Akurana, Minipe, Udapalatha, Hatharaliyadda, Kundasale, Panwila, Medadumbara, Udadumbara, Deltota, Pasbage Korale, Yatinuwara and Ganga Ihala Korale DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Bulathkohupitiya, Mawanella, Aranayaka, Galigamuwa, Warakapola, Kegalle, Yatiyanthota and Rambukkana DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Rideegama, Alawwa, Mawathagama, Mallawapitiya and Polgahawela DSDs and surrounding areas

Matale District: Rattota, Wilgamuwa, Laggala Pallegama, Ambanganga Korale, Ukuwela, Matale, Naula, Pallepola and Yatawatta DSDs and surrounding areas

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith visits flood-affected residents of Karawanella (English)

CBSL directs banks to provide relief measures to businesses impacted by disaster (English)

CBSL directs banks to provide relief measures to businesses impacted by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches relief items across the island (English)

Manusath Derana-Dialog flood relief operation dispatches relief items across the island (English)

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

Finance Ministry issues circular on relief measures for people affected by weather disaster (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism industry picking up gradually in aftermath of cyclone - Dy Minister (English)