Two businesses fined Rs. 1 mln each for overpricing bottled water

A court has imposed fines totaling Rs. 1 million each on a holiday resort and a private company for selling bottled drinking water at excessively inflated prices.

The penalties were issued following raids conducted by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), which acted on information received regarding the illegal price hikes.

Legal proceedings were subsequently initiated against a resort in the Belihuloya area and a private company based in Bandarawela, said Ada Derana reporter.

In the first case, the CAA filed a complaint before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court against the Belihuloya resort for selling a one-litre bottle of drinking water—standardly priced at Rs. 100—for an exorbitant Rs. 400.

After considering the facts, the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court ordered the resort to pay a fine of Rs. 1 million.

In a separate case, the CAA also prosecuted a private company operating in the Ella area of Bandarawela for selling a 500-millilitre bottle of water, normally priced at Rs. 70, for Rs. 230. The court imposed a fine of Rs. 1 million on the company for the violation.

The CAA stated that it will continue to take strict action against businesses that exploit consumers through unfair pricing practices.

