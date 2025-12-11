Showers predicted for Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central, and Uva provinces.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.