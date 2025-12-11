Showers predicted for Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central and Uva provinces

December 11, 2025   05:37 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, North-Central, Eastern, Central, and Uva provinces.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places in Northern province.

Showers or thundershowers  may  occur  at  several  places  in  the  Western  and  Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 1.00 p.m.

Misty  conditions  can  be  expected  at  some  places  in  Sabaragamuwa,  Central  and  Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning.      

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

 

