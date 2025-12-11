Manusath Derana  Dialog relief initiative continues for the 14th day

The Manusath Derana – Dialog relief initiative, launched to help people affected by the adverse weather conditions, continues for the 14th day today (11).

Food items and other supplies received at the Derana head office from various parts of the island are scheduled to be distributed today to the people affected by the disaster.

A large number of donors arrived at the Derana head office yesterday as well, bringing assistance for the Manusath Derana relief effort.