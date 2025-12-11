Cabinet grants approval to sign agreement with ADB to obtain US$ 3 million

December 11, 2025   02:39 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal to enter into agreements with the Asian Development Bank to obtain US$ 3 million for ongoing recovery efforts.

The Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund formed by the Asian Development Bank in 2009 in order to provide growth grants for countries for normalizing the life security services as soon as possible subsequent to natural calamities including outbreak of diseases.

Accordingly, the Government of Sri Lanka made a request to the ADB to receive funds required for the emergency response project executed with relevant to the disaster that occurred due to the cyclone Ditwah.

The ADB has now given its concurrence to provide a grant of US$ 3 million under Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal submitted by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance to enter into the relevant agreements with the Asian Development Bank to obtain the grant.

