Cabinet greenlights Rs. 25,000 allowance to clean places of worship affected by Cyclone Ditwah

December 11, 2025   02:55 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to provide an allowance of Rs. 25,000 for cleaning and normalizing places of worship that were affected due to the adverse weather conditions across the island.

The government has decided that it is appropriate to assist to clean all the places of worship that were affected by the calamity due to extreme weather conditions and to grant relief to normalize their routines.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval to the proposal submitted by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Plan Implementation and Economic Development to provide an allowance of Rs. 25,000 for cleaning and normalizing the religious venues for rituals and allocate the necessary provisions required for the activities to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs.

