Cabinet approves recruitment of 2,284 to state sector

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the recruitment of 2,284 personnel to the state sector to fill existing vacancies.

The Cabinet previously granted approval to implement the recommendations of the committee appointed to review the recruitment process of the state service and to manage existing staff requirements.

A committee comprising officials and headed by the Secretary to the Prime Minister was then appointed to take essential necessary actions regarding the identification of requirements, priorities and time frames following a comprehensive review of the government recruitment process.

Considering the requests submitted to the committee by the respective Ministries to fill the vacancies existing in the posts within each Ministry, as well as in the departments and other entities under the purview of the particular Ministry, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposal submitted by the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, approval has been granted to the proposal submitted by the Prime Minister to recruit 2,284 personnel to the state sector.

The number of vacancies to be filled as follows: