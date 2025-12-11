Cabinet approves recruitment of 2,284 to state sector

Cabinet approves recruitment of 2,284 to state sector

December 11, 2025   02:56 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the recruitment of 2,284 personnel to the state sector to fill existing vacancies.

The Cabinet previously granted approval to implement the recommendations of the committee appointed to review the recruitment process of the state service and to manage existing staff requirements.

A committee comprising officials and headed by the Secretary to the Prime Minister was then appointed to take essential necessary actions regarding the identification of requirements, priorities and time frames following a comprehensive review of the government recruitment process.

Considering the requests submitted to the committee by the respective Ministries to fill the vacancies existing in the posts within each Ministry, as well as in the departments and other entities under the purview of the particular Ministry, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposal submitted by the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, approval has been granted to the proposal submitted by the Prime Minister to recruit 2,284 personnel to the state sector.

The number of vacancies to be filled as follows:

 

cabinet-1 cabinet-2

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

Sri Lanka continues to receive aid and humanitarian assistance in aftermath of cyclone 'Ditwa' (English)

288 sections of roads reopened for traffic after closure due to recent disaster (English)

288 sections of roads reopened for traffic after closure due to recent disaster (English)

Former CBSL Governor Cabraal released from Greek Bond case subject to conditions (English)

Former CBSL Governor Cabraal released from Greek Bond case subject to conditions (English)

Minister Handunnetti on payment of compensation for businesses impacted by disaster (English)

Minister Handunnetti on payment of compensation for businesses impacted by disaster (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)

President directs officials to calculate compensation in an orderly and fair manner (English)