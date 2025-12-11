Govt to introduce disaster relief loan scheme to support MSMEs

The government has decided to implement a new loan scheme named (RE-MSME – Disaster Relief) in order to revitalize micro, small and medium scale entrepreneurships that was devastated by the disaster by consolidating the loan schemes SMILE – III for industrial and production sector investments, E – FRIEND – II for environmental friendly financing and (RE – MSME) for revitalizing the micro, small and medium industries sector that is financed by the state.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers had granted approval to the proposal to introduce the ‘RE–MSME PLUS’ loan scheme from next year. It is expected to introduce instant and medium financial concessionary actions towards approximately 130,000 entrepreneurs.

Under the proposed scheme, the government is expected to provide required funds for a period of three years under an interest rate of 3% per annum with a maximum concessionary period of six months, subject to a maximum of Rs. 250,000 for micro enterprises and Rs. 1,000,000 for small and medium scale entrepreneurships.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for the proposal submitted by the President in his capacity as the Minister of Finance to execute the ‘RE–MSME PLUS’ loan scheme and the RE–MSME– Disaster Relief loan scheme.