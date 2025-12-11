Cabinet approves activation of emergency response components in World Bankfunded projects

Cabinet approves activation of emergency response components in World Bankfunded projects

December 11, 2025   05:11 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the activation of emergency responsive components within investment projects financed by the World Bank Group, and to obtain a total of US$ 92–112 million to implement the proposed emergency responsive components.   

Cyclone ‘Ditwah’, which caused unexpected floods and landslides across the island, stands as one of the most severe natural disasters in recent years. The calamity resulted in extensive damage to agricultural lands, loss of life, displacement of communities, and destruction of livelihoods and essential public infrastructure.

In response, the government is prioritising national rebuilding efforts through an elaborate framework that spans emergency response to long-term mediation, the cabinet spokesman said.

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said bilateral and multilateral development partners, lending institutions, non-profit agencies, and the international community have already initiated and pledged urgent assistance to support recovery.

Accordingly, it has been considered appropriate to activate emergency response components within ongoing foreign-funded infrastructure facilities to accelerate the rebuilding of damaged infrastructure facilities, he said. 

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal submitted by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, to activate emergency responsive components within the investment projects financed by the World Bank Group and to obtain a total of US$ 92–112 million for implementing the proposed emergency responsive components projects.

