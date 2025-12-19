Over 29,000 businesses affected by Cyclone Ditwah  Industry Ministry

Over 29,000 businesses affected by Cyclone Ditwah  Industry Ministry

December 19, 2025   02:57 pm

The Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development has revealed that 29,649 places of business including registered export manufacturing factories across Sri Lanka have been affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

This figure was recorded through a data collection process carried out by the Ministry up to December 16, aimed at facilitating the rehabilitation of affected manufacturing and business entities.

It is reported that priority and expedited loan facilities have been approved for 9,628 manufacturing and export industries registered with the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development. 

Accordingly, the Ministry has introduced several business loan schemes for those industries, providing them with a loan subsidy of Rs. 200,000 and an interest rate of 3%.

For entrepreneurs engaged in export manufacturing, fast-track loan schemes have already been initiated through three state-owned banks, effective until December 31, 2025. 

In addition, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has agreed to extend the same facility through private banks from January 2026.

The Ministry further stated that the remaining 20,223 affected manufacturing and business establishments registered under the Ministry of Industries will be referred to the relevant line ministries, which will take the lead in providing sector-specific assistance.

According to the Ministry, the highest number of affected factories and businesses has been reported from the districts of Puttalam, Gampaha, Colombo, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Trincomalee, Badulla and Nuwara Eliya.

As per disaster impact registrations compiled up to December 16, damages have been reported to 861 large-scale export manufacturing factories, 8,664 medium-scale businesses, 12,300 small-scale businesses and 9,844 micro-scale businesses, the Ministry added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Disciplinary inquiry against several police officers over negligence in probing MP Asoka Ranwala's accident (English)

Govt presents Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate as parliament debates on recent disaster (English)

Govt presents Rs. 500 billion supplementary estimate as parliament debates on recent disaster (English)

Complaint filed with CID over Ondansetron vaccine which was withdrawn from use (English)

Complaint filed with CID over Ondansetron vaccine which was withdrawn from use (English)

Presidential Awards for Scientific Research 2025 held in Colombo (English)

Presidential Awards for Scientific Research 2025 held in Colombo (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Sri Lanka can't achieve meaningful development without Buddhist cultural foundations - Dilith (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)

Health Services DG clarifies Ondansetron batch withdrawal after probe into two deaths (English)