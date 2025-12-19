Over 29,000 businesses affected by Cyclone Ditwah  Industry Ministry

The Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development has revealed that 29,649 places of business including registered export manufacturing factories across Sri Lanka have been affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

This figure was recorded through a data collection process carried out by the Ministry up to December 16, aimed at facilitating the rehabilitation of affected manufacturing and business entities.

It is reported that priority and expedited loan facilities have been approved for 9,628 manufacturing and export industries registered with the Ministry of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development.

Accordingly, the Ministry has introduced several business loan schemes for those industries, providing them with a loan subsidy of Rs. 200,000 and an interest rate of 3%.

For entrepreneurs engaged in export manufacturing, fast-track loan schemes have already been initiated through three state-owned banks, effective until December 31, 2025.

In addition, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has agreed to extend the same facility through private banks from January 2026.

The Ministry further stated that the remaining 20,223 affected manufacturing and business establishments registered under the Ministry of Industries will be referred to the relevant line ministries, which will take the lead in providing sector-specific assistance.

According to the Ministry, the highest number of affected factories and businesses has been reported from the districts of Puttalam, Gampaha, Colombo, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Trincomalee, Badulla and Nuwara Eliya.

As per disaster impact registrations compiled up to December 16, damages have been reported to 861 large-scale export manufacturing factories, 8,664 medium-scale businesses, 12,300 small-scale businesses and 9,844 micro-scale businesses, the Ministry added.