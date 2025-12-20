Indian pharma company requests intl testing of controversial drug withdrawn in Sri Lanka

Indian pharma company requests intl testing of controversial drug withdrawn in Sri Lanka

December 20, 2025   01:35 pm

The Indian pharmaceutical company involved in the recent drug controversy, ‘Maan Pharmaceuticals’, has formally requested Sri Lankan health authorities to have the drug in question tested by an internationally accredited laboratory.

According to reports, the company submitted the request yesterday in a letter addressed to the Director-General of Health Services, the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA), the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC), and the Medical Supplies Division (MSD).

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Chairman of the NMRA, Dr. Ananda Wijewickrama confirmed that Maan Pharmaceuticals has expressed its willingness to bear all costs associated with the international testing.

The NMRA has already taken measures to temporarily suspend the use of 10 types of injections imported from Maan Pharmaceuticals, including the controversial drug Ondansetron, which was withdrawn from use in Sri Lanka following reports of adverse effects.

