Special discussion held to minimize year-end container handling congestion

December 21, 2025   02:37 pm

A discussion has been held with the aim of taking urgent measures to minimize congestion in container handling, export, import and transshipment operations, which typically increase during the year-end period.

The discussion held at the Port and Civil Aviation Ministry premises was led by Subject Minister Anura Karunathilaka and attended by Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Anil Jayantha Fernando, Deputy Minister of Ports Janith Ruwan Kodithuwakku and the Ministry Secretary.

At present, around 8,000 containers are awaiting clearance, and it has been decided during the discussion to prioritize low-risk containers at the newly established Bloumendhal yard. The container operations will be carried out under full supervision of Sri Lanka Customs to expedite the process.

The Minister instructed relevant officials to pay full attention to these operations and decided that another review meeting would be held in four days to assess progress.

Key stakeholders present included senior officers and regional operational staff of Sri Lanka Customs, officials from the National Medicines Regulatory Authority and senior management of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

