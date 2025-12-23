Point Pedro UC bans use of polythene lunch sheets in hotels and food outlets

December 23, 2025   11:02 am

The use of polythene lunch sheets in hotels and food outlets operating within the limits of the Point Pedro Urban Council in Jaffna has been completely prohibited.

The Point Pedro Urban Council announced that the ban is scheduled to take effect from January 01, 2026.

Public Health Inspector of the Point Pedro Urban Council, P. Dinesh, made this statement during a discussion held with hotel and food outlet owners in the area.

It has been reported that strict legal actions has been decided to be taken against those who violate this ban.

Hotel and restaurant owners have been instructed to use natural materials such as banana leaves, lotus leaves, and teak leaves for wrapping food items. 

The use of approved aluminium foil and other approved food-grade containers for food packaging has also been permitted.

The Urban Council further stated that actions will be taken against violators under the powers vested in the Chairman of the Urban Council, including the suspension of business licenses of the relevant establishments.

