Govt to procure vaccines for National Immunization Program through UNICEF Global Supply Chain

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to procure vaccines for the National Immunization Program of Sri Lanka for the period 2026-2030 through UNICEF Global Supply Chain.

Sri Lanka’s National Immunization Program is functioning to ensure access to high-quality vaccines at affordable prices, in line with the World Health Organization’s immunization schedule.

Under the program, approximately 1.5 million children and 300,000 expectant women are vaccinated annually to prevent 11 diseases.

The Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization has been providing support for the procurement of these vaccines since 2000. The alliance has also provided financial support to procure vaccines through UNICEF’s Global Procurement Division through an integrated procurement mechanism from 2023 to 2025.

UNICEF’s Global Procurement Division provides access to WHO-recommended and pre-qualified vaccines at lower prices, ensuring greater security of supply. And therefore the programme will enable the continuity of vaccine supply, timely distribution of vaccines and effective procurement practices, according to Cabinet Spokesman Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa.

Accordingly, the proposal presented by the Minister of Health and Mass Media to procure vaccines for the National Immunization Program of Sri Lanka for the period 2026-2030 through UNICEF Global Supply Chain has been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.