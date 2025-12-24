MP Ramanathan Archchuna surrenders to police

The Jaffna District Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna has been arrested after surrendering to the Colombo Fort Police.

A warrant was issued against Ramanathan Archchuna yesterday (23) by the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate issued a warrant for the arrest of MP Ramanathan Archchuna after he failed to appear in court for the hearing of a case filed against him for alleged obstruction of police duties.