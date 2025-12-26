Bomb scare at Kandy District Secretariat: No explosives found so far  Police

Bomb scare at Kandy District Secretariat: No explosives found so far  Police

December 26, 2025   04:44 pm

A special search operation was launched at the Kandy District Secretariat today (26) following a bomb scare, however no explosives have been found so far, according to police.

The operation commenced following an email received to the official email address of the Kandy District Secretary, alleging that bombs had been hidden at five locations within the Secretariat premises.

Accordingly, a team of officers from the Kandy Police Station has commenced an investigation into the incident. 

The search is being conducted with the assistance of the Police K9 Division, the Police Special Task Force (STF) Bomb Disposal Unit, and the Sri Lanka Army Bomb Disposal Unit.

Police confirmed that the search operations are still ongoing.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Colombo lights up as Sri Lankans welcome the dawn of Christmas (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

Manusath Derana hands over donations of school supplies to children affected by disaster (English)

How can Sri Lanka face future disasters? Int'l Water Conference on Climate Change (English)

How can Sri Lanka face future disasters? Int'l Water Conference on Climate Change (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader joins Christmas celebrations of villagers rebuilding after disaster (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader joins Christmas celebrations of villagers rebuilding after disaster (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)

Prominent figures pay final respects to veteran actor Satischandra Edirisinghe (English)