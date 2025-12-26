Bomb scare at Kandy District Secretariat: No explosives found so far  Police

A special search operation was launched at the Kandy District Secretariat today (26) following a bomb scare, however no explosives have been found so far, according to police.

The operation commenced following an email received to the official email address of the Kandy District Secretary, alleging that bombs had been hidden at five locations within the Secretariat premises.

Accordingly, a team of officers from the Kandy Police Station has commenced an investigation into the incident.

The search is being conducted with the assistance of the Police K9 Division, the Police Special Task Force (STF) Bomb Disposal Unit, and the Sri Lanka Army Bomb Disposal Unit.

Police confirmed that the search operations are still ongoing.