Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island today

December 29, 2025   06:33 am

Showers will occur at times in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa, Matale, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts, today (29), the Department of Meteorology said. 

Fairly heavy rainfall above 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas. 

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern province and in Kandy, Anuradhapura and Trincomalee districts, the Met. Department stated. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m. 

Fairly strong winds of about 40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Monaragala and Trincomalee districts, it added.  

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

