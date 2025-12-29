At least 13 killed, nearly 100 injured in train derailment in southern Mexico

At least 13 killed, nearly 100 injured in train derailment in southern Mexico

December 29, 2025   06:42 am

At least 13 people were killed and nearly 100 were injured after a passenger train derailed in southern Mexico, according to Mexican officials.

The derailment occurred on Sunday on Line Z of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Railway in Oaxaca state, according to the Mexican Navy. Officials said about 250 passengers were on board the train at the time.

The Navy said 13 people were killed in the derailment and 98 others were injured, including 36 who were hospitalized.

A passenger who recorded video immediately after the derailment said the train appeared to be traveling at high speed. “We don’t know if it lost its brakes. A lot of people were lying on the ground. We’re okay, a little banged up, but we’re okay.”

At least 13 people were killed and nearly 100 were injured after a passenger train derailed in southern Mexico, according to Mexican officials.

The derailment occurred on Sunday on Line Z of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec Railway in Oaxaca state, according to the Mexican Navy. Officials said about 250 passengers were on board the train at the time.

The Navy said 13 people were killed in the derailment and 98 others were injured, including 36 who were hospitalized.

A passenger who recorded video immediately after the derailment said the train appeared to be traveling at high speed. “We don’t know if it lost its brakes. A lot of people were lying on the ground. We’re okay, a little banged up, but we’re okay.”

Images from the scene showed several train cars down a steep slope, while others were overturned.

“The Secretariat of the Navy has informed me that in the Interoceanic Train accident, unfortunately 13 people died; 98 are injured, five of them seriously,” Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said in a social media post.

The Mexican Navy said it deployed 360 naval personnel, air and ground ambulances, and a tactical drone to assist with rescue, medical care and recovery efforts. Authorities said state and federal agencies are continuing to investigate the cause of the derailment.

The Isthmus of Tehuantepec Railway is part of the Interoceanic Corridor project, a major infrastructure initiative promoted by Mexico’s Morena-led federal government to connect ports on the Pacific Ocean and the Gulf.

Source: BNO News 

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)

Govt launches concessional loan scheme for disaster-hit businesses in Galnewa (English)