Public pays final respects to legendary singer Latha Walpola

Public pays final respects to legendary singer Latha Walpola

December 29, 2025   01:22 pm

The remains of legendary Sri Lankan singer Latha Walpola lie in state at a private funeral parlor in Borella today (29), allowing the public to pay their final respects to the iconic songstress.

Since last afternoon (28), a large number of people including prominent figures have been observed arriving to pay their last respects.

The interment of Latha Walpola will take place at the Borella General Cemetery on 31 December 2025 (Wednesday), with full state patronage.

The legendary singer passed away on the night of 27 December, at the age of 92, while receiving treatment at Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital.

Her remains were brought to the funeral parlor in Borella last afternoon for the general public to pay their respects. 

A significant number of fellow artists, politicians, fans and members of the public have been arriving to pay their respects since 4.00 p.m. yesterday.

The public has been granted the opportunity to pay their last respects to the legendary singer from 10:00 a.m. today (29) to 2.00 p.m. on December 31, 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)

CID obtains 72-hour detention order on ex-Minister Douglas Devananda (English)