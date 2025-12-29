Public pays final respects to legendary singer Latha Walpola

The remains of legendary Sri Lankan singer Latha Walpola lie in state at a private funeral parlor in Borella today (29), allowing the public to pay their final respects to the iconic songstress.

Since last afternoon (28), a large number of people including prominent figures have been observed arriving to pay their last respects.

The interment of Latha Walpola will take place at the Borella General Cemetery on 31 December 2025 (Wednesday), with full state patronage.

The legendary singer passed away on the night of 27 December, at the age of 92, while receiving treatment at Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital.

Her remains were brought to the funeral parlor in Borella last afternoon for the general public to pay their respects.

A significant number of fellow artists, politicians, fans and members of the public have been arriving to pay their respects since 4.00 p.m. yesterday.

The public has been granted the opportunity to pay their last respects to the legendary singer from 10:00 a.m. today (29) to 2.00 p.m. on December 31, 2025.