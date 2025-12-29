List of 25 best films of Sinhala cinema revealed

December 29, 2025   07:35 pm

The list of the 25 best films of Sinhala cinema over the past 75 years (1947–2022), has been released.

The centenary celebration of Sri Lankan cinema falls this year.

Accordingly, the State Film Advisory Board of the Arts Council of Sri Lanka together with the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs released the “Cinema Vimarshi – Sri Lankan Cinema Centennial Journal” today.

The announcement on the list of best films was also made in conjunction with the release of the journal.

The selection of these 25 films was carried out through a survey conducted by a panel of 150 industry professionals.

The list of films was officially presented by Dr. Senesh Dissanayake Bandara, the Chairman of the State Film Advisory Board.

  1. Nidhanaya – Lester James Peries
  2. Bambaru Avith – Dharmasena Pathiraja
  3. Gamperaliya – Lester James Peries
  4. Welikathara – D. B. Nihalsinghe
  5. Hansavilak – Dharmasiri Bandaranayake
  6. Dadayama – Vasantha Obeysekera
  7. Para Dige – Dharmasena Pathiraja
  8. Parasathumal – Gamini Fonseka
  9. Thunmanhandiya – Mahagama Sekara
  10. Purahanda Kaluwara – Prasanna Vithanage
  11. Viraagaya – Tissa Abeysekera
  12. Me Mage Sandai – Asoka Handagama
  13. Ahas Gawwa – Dharmasena Pathiraja
  14. Pawuru Walalu – Prasanna Vithanage
  15. Sathsamuudura – Siri Gunasinghe
  16. Ira Mediyama – Prasanna Vithanage
  17. Sulanga Enu Pinisa – Vimukthi Jayasundara
  18. Delovak Athara – Lester James Peries
  19. Rekava – Lester James Peries
  20. Soldadu Unnahe – Dharmasena Pathiraja
  21. Ahasin Wetei – Vimukthi Jayasundara
  22. Thunweni Yamaya – Dharmasiri Bandaranayake
  23. Golu Hadawatha – Lester James Peries
  24. Haralakshaya – Titus Thotawatte
  25. Mille Soya – Boodee Keerthisena
