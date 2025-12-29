List of 25 best films of Sinhala cinema revealed
December 29, 2025 07:35 pm
The list of the 25 best films of Sinhala cinema over the past 75 years (1947–2022), has been released.
The centenary celebration of Sri Lankan cinema falls this year.
Accordingly, the State Film Advisory Board of the Arts Council of Sri Lanka together with the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs released the “Cinema Vimarshi – Sri Lankan Cinema Centennial Journal” today.
The announcement on the list of best films was also made in conjunction with the release of the journal.
The selection of these 25 films was carried out through a survey conducted by a panel of 150 industry professionals.
The list of films was officially presented by Dr. Senesh Dissanayake Bandara, the Chairman of the State Film Advisory Board.
- Nidhanaya – Lester James Peries
- Bambaru Avith – Dharmasena Pathiraja
- Gamperaliya – Lester James Peries
- Welikathara – D. B. Nihalsinghe
- Hansavilak – Dharmasiri Bandaranayake
- Dadayama – Vasantha Obeysekera
- Para Dige – Dharmasena Pathiraja
- Parasathumal – Gamini Fonseka
- Thunmanhandiya – Mahagama Sekara
- Purahanda Kaluwara – Prasanna Vithanage
- Viraagaya – Tissa Abeysekera
- Me Mage Sandai – Asoka Handagama
- Ahas Gawwa – Dharmasena Pathiraja
- Pawuru Walalu – Prasanna Vithanage
- Sathsamuudura – Siri Gunasinghe
- Ira Mediyama – Prasanna Vithanage
- Sulanga Enu Pinisa – Vimukthi Jayasundara
- Delovak Athara – Lester James Peries
- Rekava – Lester James Peries
- Soldadu Unnahe – Dharmasena Pathiraja
- Ahasin Wetei – Vimukthi Jayasundara
- Thunweni Yamaya – Dharmasiri Bandaranayake
- Golu Hadawatha – Lester James Peries
- Haralakshaya – Titus Thotawatte
- Mille Soya – Boodee Keerthisena