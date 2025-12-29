List of 25 best films of Sinhala cinema revealed

The list of the 25 best films of Sinhala cinema over the past 75 years (1947–2022), has been released.

The centenary celebration of Sri Lankan cinema falls this year.

Accordingly, the State Film Advisory Board of the Arts Council of Sri Lanka together with the Department of Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs released the “Cinema Vimarshi – Sri Lankan Cinema Centennial Journal” today.

The announcement on the list of best films was also made in conjunction with the release of the journal.

The selection of these 25 films was carried out through a survey conducted by a panel of 150 industry professionals.

The list of films was officially presented by Dr. Senesh Dissanayake Bandara, the Chairman of the State Film Advisory Board.