Look at Sri Lanka with an open mind, Namal tells South Indian politicians

The central government of India is working tremendously to uplift the economy of Sri Lanka, Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa stated.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, MP Rajapaksa heaped praise on the Modi-government for its support extended to the country and requested South Indian politicians to also look at Sri Lanka with an open mind.

Meanwhile, MP Namal Rajapaksa extended his well wishes to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and Tamil actor Vijay as he steps into active politics.

Praising Vijay’s cinematic journey, MP Rajapaksa said the cinema will miss his vibrancy and energy, while wishing him nothing but success in his political path.

Although he does not have similar views about certain issues, the Parliamentarian noted the importance of young and vibrant leaders entering active politics in the region.

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa also requested Vijay and the rest of the South Indian politicians to look at Sri Lanka in a positive manner and support the upliftment of the upcountry Tamil community.