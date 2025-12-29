Look at Sri Lanka with an open mind, Namal tells South Indian politicians

Look at Sri Lanka with an open mind, Namal tells South Indian politicians

December 29, 2025   08:21 pm

The central government of India is working tremendously to uplift the economy of Sri Lanka, Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa stated.

Speaking to an Indian media outlet, MP Rajapaksa heaped praise on the Modi-government for its support extended to the country and requested South Indian politicians to also look at Sri Lanka with an open mind.

Meanwhile, MP Namal Rajapaksa extended his well wishes to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and Tamil actor Vijay as he steps into active politics.

Praising Vijay’s cinematic journey, MP Rajapaksa said the cinema will miss his vibrancy and energy, while wishing him nothing but success in his political path.

Although he does not have similar views about certain issues, the Parliamentarian noted the importance of young and vibrant leaders entering active politics in the region.

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa also requested Vijay and the rest of the South Indian politicians to look at Sri Lanka in a positive manner and support the upliftment of the upcountry Tamil community.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Auditor General's post vacant since April; Opposition claims post may go to govt loyalist (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

Heavy showers predicted in several areas tomorrow; DMC on standby to assist the public (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

State of Public Emergency in Sri Lanka extended by the President (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

Music icon Latha Walpola passes away, aged 92; Final rites with full state patronage on Wednesday (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)

Sri Lanka's tourism sector gradually recovers post-Cyclone Ditwah (English)