Colombo-Kandy road temporarily closed for traffic at Kiribathgoda

The Colombo-Kandy main road has been temporarily closed for traffic at Kiribathgoda due to a fire in two shops.

Accordingly, police have urged motorists to use alternate routes.

The fire broke out this afternoon in a shop in the Kiribathgoda town and subsequently spread to the adjacent establishment.

Heavy traffic congestion was reported along the Colombo-Kandy main road due the fire.

At least five firefighting trucks have been dispatched to extinguish the blaze.