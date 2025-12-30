Colombo-Kandy road temporarily closed for traffic at Kiribathgoda
December 30, 2025 02:12 pm
The Colombo-Kandy main road has been temporarily closed for traffic at Kiribathgoda due to a fire in two shops.
Accordingly, police have urged motorists to use alternate routes.
The fire broke out this afternoon in a shop in the Kiribathgoda town and subsequently spread to the adjacent establishment.
Heavy traffic congestion was reported along the Colombo-Kandy main road due the fire.
At least five firefighting trucks have been dispatched to extinguish the blaze.