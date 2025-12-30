Four new automatic clearance gates to be installed at BIA

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the installation of additional automatic passenger clearance gates at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

In accordance with the cooperation agreement between the International Organization for Migration and the Government of Japan, the upgrading of the facilities at the BIA to international standards commenced in 2023, with the aid of a Japanese grant of 1,170 million yen under the project ‘Preparation for Border Infectious Disease Control in Southeast Asian Countries.’

Under the project, the installation of four automatic passenger clearance gates was completed, and authorities are preparing to commence passenger clearance from these gates in the near future.

In order to further enhance the efficiency and accuracy of passenger clearance processes, it has been proposed to install an additional four automatic passenger clearance gates at the departure terminal, in line with the four automatic passenger clearance gates installed in the arrival terminal, the Department of Government Information.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs to carry out the installation activities of four automatic passenger clearance gates for the departure terminal at the BIA next year.