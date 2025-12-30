Chinas Communist Party pledges RMB 1 mln in relief supplies to Sri Lanka
December 30, 2025 04:10 pm
The Communist Party of China (CPC) will provide relief assistance worth RMB 1 million to Sri Lanka, the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka has announced.
The assistance will be provided by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee.
The announcement in this regard was made through a post on X (formerly Twitter), in which the Embassy stated that the assistance reflects the “love and care” extended by the Communist Party of China to the people of Sri Lanka.