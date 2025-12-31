Gazette issued to establish Rebuilding Sri Lanka Presidential Task Force

A Gazette notification has been issued by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, establishing a ‘Rebuilding Sri Lanka Presidential Task Force’.

The 25-member task force has been formed to provide strategic leadership, coordination, a unified approach towards and oversight of all post–disaster rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction matters following Cyclone Ditwah.

Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has been appointed as the Chairman of the aforesaid Presidential Task Force while G. M. R. D. Aponsu is named as the Convener/ Secretary of the said task.

Members of the Presidential Task Force are as follows:

1. Harini Amarasuriya - Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Higher Education and Vocational Education

2. H.M. Vijitha Herath - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism

3. A.H.M.H. Abayarathna - Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

4. K.D. Lal Kantha - Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land and Irrigation

5. Upali Pannilage - Minister of Rural Development, Social Security and Community Empowerment

6. Sunil Handunneththi - Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development

7. Bimal Rathnayaka - Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development

8. Nalinda Jayatissa - Minister of Health and Mass Media

9. Anil Jayantha Fernando - Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning

10. Patabendige Dammika - Minister of Environment

11. Susil Ranasinghe - Minister of Housing, Construction and Water Supply

12. Hanif Yusuf - Governor of the Western Province

13. Aruna Jayasekera - Deputy Minister of Defence

14. Dr. N.S. Kumanayake Esquire - Secretary to the President

15. Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma - Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development

16. H.S.S. Thuyacontha - Secretary, Ministry of Defence

17. B.K. Prabhath Chandrakeerthi - Commissioner General of Essential Services and Secretary, Ministry of Plantations and Community Infrastructure

18. Dr. Hans Wijayasuriya - Senior Advisor to the President

19. H.S.K.J. Bandara - Director General of Government Information

20. Rohana Hettiarachchi

21. Ms. Malarmathi Gangadaran

22. Upul Kumarapperuma, PC

23. Ms. Samantha de Silva

24. Ms. Mandana Ismail

25. Parakrama Dissanayake

