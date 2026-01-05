Fuel prices revised

January 5, 2026   09:05 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (Ceypetco) has announced a revision of fuel prices effective from midnight today (05).

Accordingly, the price of Petrol 95 Octane has been increased by Rs. 5 to Rs. 340 per litre, while the price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 2 to Rs. 180 per litre. The price of Auto Diesel has also been increased by Rs. 2 to Rs. 279 while the price of Super Diesel has been increased by Rs. 5, bringing it to Rs. 323 per litre.

Meanwhile, there will be no change in the price of Petrol 92 Octane.

The revised rates are as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 294 (not revised)
Petrol 95 Octane – Rs. 340 (increased by Rs. 5)
Auto Diesel – Rs. 279 (increased by Rs. 2)
Super Diesel – Rs. 323 (increased by Rs. 5)
Kerosene – Rs. 182 (increased by Rs. 2)

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC (LIOC) has also revised fuel prices following the decision by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) to revise fuel price revision, effective midnight today (05).

