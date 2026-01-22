Oman and Indonesian naval ships arrive at Colombo Port

January 22, 2026   04:29 pm

The Royal Navy of Oman ship ‘AL SEEB’ arrived at the Port of Colombo today (22) on a logistics replenishment visit, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The visiting ship was welcomed in accordance with naval traditions. 

The 75-metre-long ship is commanded by Lieutenant Commander Hamad Bin Mohammed Aldarmaki, and its port call is expected to facilitate professional interaction and goodwill exchanges between the Sri Lanka Navy and the Royal Navy of Oman. 

During the stay, crew members are also scheduled to visit several tourist attractions in Colombo, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Naval Ship ‘KRI SULTAN ISKANDAR MUDA – 367’ also arrived at the Port of Colombo today on a scheduled port call for logistics replenishment and a goodwill mission. 

In keeping with time-honored naval tradition, the ship was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon arrival.

The 90.71-metre-long Sigma Corvette FS is commanded by Commander Annugerah Anurullah. During its stay, the ship’s crew is expected to visit tourist attractions within the Colombo city limits, it added.

According to the Sri Lanka Navy, the visits by the Omani and Indonesian naval ships provide opportunities to strengthen professional interaction, courtesy engagements and cooperation among the navies.

