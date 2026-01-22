A high-level discussion on addressing challenges in Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector and related environmental concerns was held this morning (22) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Enhancing China-Sri Lanka Agricultural Productivity.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the discussion has focused on jointly implementing programmes between Sri Lanka and China aimed at resolving key issues in the country’s agriculture sector while improving overall productivity.

The meeting also explored the potential application of Chinese technology and tools to address agricultural challenges and associated environmental issues.

Further attention was given to measures to minimise crop damage caused by wild animals, as well as the assistance that could be extended by China for the cleaning and restoration of the Beira Lake, it added.

Participants at the discussion included Senior Lecturer of the Faculty of Agriculture and Plantation Management at Wayamba University of Sri Lanka, Vishvajith Kandegama; Professor Zhang Guozhu of Guizhou University; Cao Xuan and Wei Ping of the Department of Commerce and Management of Hubei Province, along with several other representatives.

