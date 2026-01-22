China to support Sri Lankas agricultural revitalisation

China to support Sri Lankas agricultural revitalisation

January 22, 2026   08:06 pm

A high-level discussion on addressing challenges in Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector and related environmental concerns was held this morning (22) at the Presidential Secretariat under the patronage of Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Enhancing China-Sri Lanka Agricultural Productivity.

According to the President’s Media Division (PMD), the discussion has focused on jointly implementing programmes between Sri Lanka and China aimed at resolving key issues in the country’s agriculture sector while improving overall productivity.

The meeting also explored the potential application of Chinese technology and tools to address agricultural challenges and associated environmental issues. 

Further attention was given to measures to minimise crop damage caused by wild animals, as well as the assistance that could be extended by China for the cleaning and restoration of the Beira Lake, it added.

Participants at the discussion included Senior Lecturer of the Faculty of Agriculture and Plantation Management at Wayamba University of Sri Lanka, Vishvajith Kandegama; Professor Zhang Guozhu of Guizhou University; Cao Xuan and Wei Ping of the Department of Commerce and Management of Hubei Province, along with several other representatives.

– PMD –

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)