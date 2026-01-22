Three dead after abutment wall collapses in Ahangama

Three dead after abutment wall collapses in Ahangama

January 22, 2026   09:03 pm

Three individuals were killed after an abutment wall and mound of earth collapsed on them at a construction site in the Pelassa area of Ahangama, the Ahangama Police said.

The incident occurred while the three workers were engaged in constructing the structural wall, which suddenly gave way and buried all three under the debris.

The victims were admitted to the Gonnagahena Hospital following the incident, where they later succumbed to their injuries, Ada Derana reporter said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

Opposition raises questions in parliament over govt's cyclone 'unpreparedness' (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

President assures smooth rollout of education reforms during discussion with FUTA (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

All Ceylon Buddhist Congress hits out at govt over arrest of Buddhist monks (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

Opposition Leader Sajith claims govt behind protests near AG's Department (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

MP Asoka Ranwala still has time to produce his PhD certificate - Cabinet Spokesman (English)