Three dead after abutment wall collapses in Ahangama

Three individuals were killed after an abutment wall and mound of earth collapsed on them at a construction site in the Pelassa area of Ahangama, the Ahangama Police said.

The incident occurred while the three workers were engaged in constructing the structural wall, which suddenly gave way and buried all three under the debris.

The victims were admitted to the Gonnagahena Hospital following the incident, where they later succumbed to their injuries, Ada Derana reporter said.