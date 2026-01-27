India-EU Mother Of All Deals will boost manufacturing, support services: PM Modi

As India and the European Union (EU) move closer to finalising a landmark free-trade agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the move, saying the trade pact will boost the manufacturing sector and support services between two of the largest economies.

The Prime Minister noted that the India-EU trade pact is seen as the “mother of all deals” by many across the globe and said it will complement the trade agreement signed with Britain last year.

“The India-EU agreement is being called ‘the mother of all deals.’ The India-EU Free Trade Agreement complements the India-UK trade deal. It will boost the manufacturing sector and support services,” he said while inaugurating the energy week earlier today.

India and the European Union (EU) have concluded negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) aimed at boosting two-way trade and strengthening economic ties. Both sides have described the deal-- which is likely to be announced today -- as balanced and forward-looking.

