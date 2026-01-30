Two nabbed for selling narcotic pills under the guise of a pharmacy

Polgahawela Police have arrested two individuals who were allegedly operating a highly covert narcotic pills trafficking network under the guise of running a pharmacy.

During the raid, officers seized 2,000 narcotic pills found in the possession of the suspects, police said.

The raid was conducted based on information received by the Police Special Task Force (STF). Using undercover officers, police discovered the stock of drugs at the main suspect’s residence.

According to police, the narcotics had been carefully concealed inside a washing machine in the bathroom of the house, and 20 parcels containing narcotic pills were found on the premises.

The arrested suspects, aged 37 and 24, have been identified as residents of the Kaditaramulla and Panaliya areas.

Investigations have revealed that they had been selling the narcotics targeting schoolchildren and local youth in the surrounding areas for a considerable period, police stated.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that the suspects had sold a single pack containing 10 cards, each card holding 10 narcotic pills, for Rs. 10,000, and police estimate the total street value of the seized narcotics to be around Rs. 200,000.

Police further stated that both suspects are heavily addicted to drugs.