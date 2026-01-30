SOC urges expedited compensation and detailed reports on impact of Cyclone Ditwah

SOC urges expedited compensation and detailed reports on impact of Cyclone Ditwah

January 30, 2026   12:19 pm

The Sectoral Oversight Committee (SOC) on Environment, Agriculture and Resource Sustainability focused its attention on the impact of Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ on the agricultural sector and the environment, along with the measures being implemented to restore affected areas to normalcy.

These matters were taken up when the committee met in Parliament on January 22, under the chairmanship of Member of Parliament Hector Appuhamy, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

Officials representing the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation, the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure, the Ministry of Environment, and the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development were present at the meeting.

During the discussions, the Committee Chairman inquired whether the relevant ministries had prepared data-based reports on the damage caused by Cyclone ‘Ditwah’, the statement said. 

In response, officials confirmed that assessments had been conducted and that damage estimation reports had already been compiled, the statement said.

The committee was briefed in detail on these findings, while officials from the respective departments and statutory bodies under each ministry also presented the data available with their respective institutions.

Following the presentations, the Chairman sought clarification regarding the compensation process for affected parties and the methodology used to determine compensation amounts. 

Officials from the Ministry of Plantation and Community Infrastructure stated that compensation payments would be made following the submission of a Cabinet Memorandum, and therefore noted their inability to provide further details at that stage, it added.

Emphasizing the need for a structured and systematic mechanism for payment compensation, the Committee instructed that the payment process be formalized and expedited. 

The Committee further recommended that all ministries submit their respective reports on the impact of Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ for review.

Members of Parliament Attorney-at-Law Ajith P. Perera, Roshan Akmeemana, Chathuri Gangani, Susantha Kumara Nawaratne, Attorney-at-Law Bhagya Sri Herath, and Upul Kithsiri were also in attendance at the meeting.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

Preparations for 78th Independence Day celebration: Special traffic plan for parade and rehearsals (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

PM Harini officially launches new education reforms with enrollment of Grade 1 students (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader calls on opposition to unite against education reforms (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

Sri Lankan govt mulls social media ban for children under the age of 12 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)

Unauthorized construction in Trinco: Arrested suspects including Buddhist monks further remanded (English)