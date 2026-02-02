Chaminda Kularatne arrives at Bribery Commission to lodge a complaint against Speaker Wickramaratne

The suspended Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff, Chaminda Kularatne has arrived at the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) to lodge a complaint.

According to Chaminda Kularatne, the complaint will be lodged against the Speaker of House, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Deputy Secretary General Chaminda Kularatne was suspended with effect from January 23.

The decision to suspend Kularatne, was taken by the Parliament Staff Advisory Committee (SAC), chaired by Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

The decision is reportedly linked to certain alleged irregularities concerning his appointment to the position.

Last week, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that an inquiry committee was appointed last year to investigate the issues surrounding the appointment of Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff, Chaminda Kularatne.

He said a committee was appointed on August 19, 2025, to examine the appointment, qualifications, and confirmation of Kularatne in his parliamentary post.

Minister Jayatissa stated that the committee submitted two recommendations. Based on these, the Cabinet Spokesman said it was found that Kularatne had obtained the position of Deputy Secretary General of Parliament and Chief of Staff by providing false information, securing confirmation in the post, and unlawfully claiming salary entitlements not due to him.

These actions were deemed in violation of public service regulations and resulted in financial loss, the Minister stated.

Following the recommendations, Kularatne was suspended, and disciplinary proceedings were initiated.

Additionally, the matter has been referred to the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption, as some officials involved in his appointment may be subject to investigation under the Anti-Corruption Act No. 9 of 2023, Minister Jayatissa said.

The Minister emphasized that the opposition was represented during the inquiry, and anyone dissatisfied with the committee’s report has the right to appeal in court.