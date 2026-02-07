Showers above 50mm expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in the Uva Province and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Ampara and Batticaloa districts today (07), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Several spells of showers will occur at the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department said.

Fairly strong winds about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.