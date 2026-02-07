Showers above 50mm expected in parts of the island today

Showers above 50mm expected in parts of the island today

February 7, 2026   06:35 am

Showers will occur at times in the Uva Province and in Matale, Nuwara-Eliya, Ampara and Batticaloa districts today (07), the Department of Meteorology stated.

Several spells of showers will occur at the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places, the Met. Department said. 

Fairly strong winds about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Eastern slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts. 

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the early hours of the morning. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

Sri Lanka's Parliament approves extension of State of Public Emergency (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

President launches compensation, housing projects for Cyclone Ditwah victims in Kandy (English)

Ceylon Chamber launches Outlook 2026 report under the patronage of CBSL Governor (English)

Ceylon Chamber launches Outlook 2026 report under the patronage of CBSL Governor (English)

GMOA responds to Minister Lalkantha's comments on doctors' trade union action (English)

GMOA responds to Minister Lalkantha's comments on doctors' trade union action (English)

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE |Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

Samudika Jayaratne assumes duties as Sri Lanka's first female Auditor General (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)

PM Harini urges schools to stop collecting money from parents for classroom 'smart boards' (English)