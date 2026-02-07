Two women arrested at BIA over attempt to smuggle in 436 Anthurium plants

Two Sri Lankan women were arrested in the early hours of this morning (07) for attempting to illegally smuggle a consignment of Anthurium plants valued at around Rs. 1 million into the country.

The arrest was carried out through a coordinated operation involving officers from the Customs Narcotics Control Unit, the Biodiversity, Cultural and National Heritage Protection Division, and Customs officials at Bandaranaike International Airport (Katunayake).

The suspects include a 45-year-old woman from Colombo and a 40-year-old woman from Avissawella. Both individuals had arrived in Sri Lanka from Thailand, said Ada Derana reporter.

During an inspection of their luggage, Customs officers discovered a total of 436 Anthurium plants concealed within their baggage.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the suspects did not possess the mandatory import permits issued by the Department of Agriculture.

Authorities stated that the unauthorized importation of these plants constitutes violations of the Fauna and Flora Protection Ordinance as well as the Plant Protection Act.

The two women are currently being held in the custody of Katunayake Airport Customs officials, pending further legal proceedings.