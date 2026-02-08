Belgium-manufactured revolver recovered during special operation in Dungalpitiya

February 8, 2026   03:48 pm

A Belgium-manufactured revolver has been recovered during a special operation conducted in Dungalpitiya, Negombo.

Based on information received from the Sri Lanka Army Intelligence unit, the Velo-dog Revolver 7.65mm NVSM, which had been concealed near an entrance of the beach road, was recovered during a joint operation conducted in coordination with the Rajagiriya Police Special Task Force, police stated.

Further investigations are being conducted by the Dungalpitiya Police Station.

