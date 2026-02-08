January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- Christchurch mosque terrorists Court of Appeal hearing to begin
- Cabinet to review National Electricity Policy and Tariff Policy as CEB restructuring nears completion
- Fire breaks out in a shop at Dewata Junction in Galle
- UN Humanitarian Priorities Plan receives US$ 22 million to support those affected by Cyclone Ditwah
- Bribery Commission to probe complaint filed by suspended Deputy Parliament Secretary General Chaminda Kularatne