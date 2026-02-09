Exposition of sacred Devnimori relics continues for fifth day

February 9, 2026   10:04 am

The exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, brought from India, continues for the fifth consecutive day today (09) at the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo. 

The exposition of the sacred relics commenced on February 5, 2026. 

The Sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, discovered during excavations in the 1960s at the historic Devnimori site in Gujarat, India have never previously been taken outside India.

A large number of devotees visited the Gangaramaya Temple yesterday (08) to witness and venerate the relics.

The opportunity for devotees to venerate the relics will continue uninterrupted for 24 hours until 7:00 a.m. on the 11 of February, 2026.

