Myanmar hands over 500 MT of rice to cyclone victims in Sri Lanka

The Government of Myanmar has donated 500 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka to provide relief to people affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The consignment was handed over today (09) to the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, by the Myanmar Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Marlar Than Htaik.

Minister Samarasinghe stated that nearly 20% of the country’s cultivated lands were damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah.

He further noted that the Myanmar government provided this 500-metric-ton consignment of rice in addition to the financial aid previously extended to assist those affected by the disaster.