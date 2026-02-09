Myanmar hands over 500 MT of rice to cyclone victims in Sri Lanka

Myanmar hands over 500 MT of rice to cyclone victims in Sri Lanka

February 9, 2026   12:33 pm

The Government of Myanmar has donated 500 metric tons of rice to Sri Lanka to provide relief to people affected by Cyclone Ditwah.

The consignment was handed over today (09) to the Minister of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development, Wasantha Samarasinghe, by the Myanmar Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Marlar Than Htaik.

Minister Samarasinghe stated that nearly 20% of the country’s cultivated lands were damaged due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. 

He further noted that the Myanmar government provided this 500-metric-ton consignment of rice in addition to the financial aid previously extended to assist those affected by the disaster.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Testing drivers for narcotics is now a legal requirement - Transport Minister (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Education sector has deteriorated due to govt inaction - Opposition Leader (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Devotees continue to arrive at special exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

Hunger strike demanding lifting of ban on winch net fishing enters fourth day (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'We are a party of the people; Trust us once more' - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)

Fishermen were misled by govt's pre-election promises - Opposition Leader (English)