Police open fire at fleeing lorry in Ambalangoda; Duo arrested with Ice and cattle

February 9, 2026   01:49 pm

Police opened fire at a lorry that failed to comply with orders to stop in Andadola, Ambalangoda today (09).

Police officers on duty had signaled the driver of a lorry traveling towards Ambalangoda to stop for an inspection. However, the driver had ignored police orders and continued to proceed.

Accordingly, police officers pursued the lorry and attempted to stop it. As the vehicle continued to flee, officers had opened fire at the lorry. 

Upon inspection, police had discovered 10 cattle and four buffaloes inside the lorry.
 
Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested along with 5,200 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) and the vehicle.

The suspects, aged 42 and 46, are residents of Akuressa and Beruwala, police said.
The driver of the lorry and another suspect fled the scene, and the Ambalangoda Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend them.

