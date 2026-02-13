Former Minister Prof. Tissa Vitharana passes away

Veteran politician and former Minister Professor Tissa Vitharana has passed away at the age of 91, according to family members.

He reportedly passed away this morning at his residence in Kotte following a prolonged illness.

During his long and distinguished public career, Professor Vitharana served the nation in several key capacities, including as a Member of Parliament, a Cabinet Minister, and a Provincial Governor.

He was the leader of the Lanka Sama Samaja Party (LSSP) and served as Governor of the North Central Province from 2019 to 2020.

He entered active politics with the LSSP in 1974. Following the 2004 parliamentary election, Vitharana was appointed as a UPFA National List MP in the Sri Lankan Parliament and was subsequently appointed Minister of Science and Technology.

After the 2010 parliamentary election, he was re-appointed as a UPFA National List MP.

Although he initially lost his cabinet position, he was appointed Minister of Technology and Research in May 2010 and later promoted to Senior Minister of Scientific Affairs in November 2010.

He lost his cabinet position following the 2015 presidential election.

At the 2015 parliamentary election, Vitharana was included on the UPFA’s list of National List candidates but was not appointed to the National List after the election.

In recognition of his contributions to science and technology, he was awarded the Vidya Jyothi title in 2017.

On 4 December 2019, Vitharana was appointed as Governor of the North Central Province and was sworn in before then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.