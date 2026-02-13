Two suspects arrested over financial fraud targeting women

February 13, 2026   09:02 am

Two suspects including a woman have been arrested by the North Western Province Unit of the Computer Crime Investigation Division (CCID) for their alleged involvement in two instances of financial fraud.

The arrests followed investigations into complaints regarding a scam in which women were defrauded of money after being promised earnings through an online business, police said.

Investigations into one complaint revealed that a female victim had been deceived in a fraud amounting to Rs. 3,141,967. Of this sum, Rs. 200,000 had been fraudulently credited to a bank account held in the female suspect’s name. It was further revealed that she had sold the bank account to an unknown party for a fee to facilitate the fraud.

In the second investigation, it was found that another complainant had been similarly defrauded of Rs. 3,141,967. From this amount, Rs. 233,522 had been fraudulently credited to a bank account held in the male suspect’s name, which he had also sold to an unknown party for financial gain.

Accordingly, the North Western Provincial Unit of the CCID arrested, yesterday (12), a 33-year-old female suspect residing in Galle and a 36-year-old male suspect residing in Panadura in connection with the financial fraud, said police.

The North Western Province Unit of the CCID, operating under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), is conducting further investigations into the incident.

