Former DMT Deputy Commissioner arrested over bribery allegations

Former DMT Deputy Commissioner arrested over bribery allegations

February 13, 2026   09:32 am

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested a former Deputy Commissioner of the Motor Vehicle Transfer Division of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT).

According to CIABOC, the female suspect, who is currently serving at the Department of Trade and Investment Policies under the Ministry of Finance, was taken into custody yesterday (12).

The arrest was made in connection with an investigation initiated based on information received by the Bribery Commission.

The CIABOC stated that the suspect is accused of illegally authorizing the transfer of a motor vehicle bearing registration number GZ–6889 on February 17, 2017, without a lawful first-owner registration.

The suspect was subsequently produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and was released on bail in accordance with court orders.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Nimal Siripala claims new law may drive Sri Lanka towards a 'dictatorship' (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

Fishermen continue 'Satyagraha' for eighth day over seine fishing ban (English)

GMOA assures no strike, pledges commitment to public wellbeing (English)

GMOA assures no strike, pledges commitment to public wellbeing (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Govt has given full freedom to security forces to resolve Sri Lanka's drug crisis - President AKD (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Twelve accused sentenced to death over murder of former MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera inspects cyclone-damaged Niyamgamdora Temple (English)

Sarvajana Balaya leader MP Dilith Jayaweera inspects cyclone-damaged Niyamgamdora Temple (English)