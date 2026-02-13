Former DMT Deputy Commissioner arrested over bribery allegations

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has arrested a former Deputy Commissioner of the Motor Vehicle Transfer Division of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT).

According to CIABOC, the female suspect, who is currently serving at the Department of Trade and Investment Policies under the Ministry of Finance, was taken into custody yesterday (12).

The arrest was made in connection with an investigation initiated based on information received by the Bribery Commission.

The CIABOC stated that the suspect is accused of illegally authorizing the transfer of a motor vehicle bearing registration number GZ–6889 on February 17, 2017, without a lawful first-owner registration.

The suspect was subsequently produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court and was released on bail in accordance with court orders.