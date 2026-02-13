Woman killed, 3 injured after elephant rampage in Valaichchenai

February 13, 2026   09:49 am

A woman has died while three others sustained injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant that stormed into the Valaichchenai town in Batticaloa this morning.

It is reported that two wild elephants had entered Valaichchenai town and the surrounding village areas at around 6:00 a.m. today (13).

During the intrusion, a 68-year-old woman who was selling string hoppers was attacked and killed by one of the rampaging elephants, said Ada Derana reporter.

