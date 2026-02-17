Two suspects arrested with Ice and heroin in Wellampitiya and Mattakkuliya

February 17, 2026   08:10 am

A suspect has been arrested with 50 grams and 960 milligrams of the drug Crystal Methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) in the Kotuwila area of Wellampitiya.

The raid was conducted based on a tip-off received by a team of officers from the Special Task Force (STF) Camp Jayewardenepura.

The arrested suspect has been identified as a 35-year-old resident of the Wellampitiya area, police said. 

The Wellampitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, another suspect has been arrested in possession of 147 grams and 900 milligrams of the narcotic substance heroin in the Samithpura area of Mattakkuliya.

The suspect was arrested in a raid based on a tip-off received by a team of officers from the Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau.

The arrested suspect is a 42-year-old resident of the Samithpura area, according to police. 

The Colombo North Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau is conducting further investigations into the incident. 

