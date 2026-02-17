Foreign national killed in wild elephant attack in Sigiriya

A foreign national has reportedly died after being attacked by a wild elephant on the Sigiriya-Pidurangala road.

The deceased has been identified as a 68-year-old Hungarian national, according to police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the victim and his wife were walking on the Sigiriya-Pidurangala road when they were attacked by a wild elephant.

The Sigiriya Police Station is conducting further investigations into the incident.