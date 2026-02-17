President Anura Kumara holds talks with visiting UK Deputy PM David Lammy

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasised the visit of the United Kingdom’s Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy, as timely and significant, noting that it helps reinforce international confidence in Sri Lanka’s recovery and underlines the importance of the visit at this juncture.

The President made these remarks during a meeting with David Lammy, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Secretary of State for Justice and the delegates, this morning (17) at the Presidential Secretariat.

Welcoming the Deputy Prime Minister, the President Dissanayake noted that the visit comes at a particularly significant moment, as Sri Lanka continues to rebuild following the recent economic crisis and the impacts of cyclone Ditwah.

The President emphasised the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and the United Kingdom, highlighting the UK’s continued contribution to Sri Lanka’s economy, particularly through tourism and export markets.

He expressed special appreciation for the United Kingdom’s decision to grant zero-tariff access for Sri Lankan textile exports, noting its positive impact on local industries.

The President also gratefully acknowledged the support extended by the United Kingdom during the debt restructuring process and in the aftermath of cyclone Ditwah.

Briefing the Deputy Prime Minister on the post-cyclone situation, the President outlined ongoing recovery efforts and the country’s need for sustained foreign exchange inflows. He underscored the importance of international cooperation in key sectors such as tourism, exports and foreign investment and expressed confidence that the United Kingdom could play a significant role in supporting Sri Lanka’s continued economic stabilisation.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s special and enduring ties with Sri Lanka, describing the relationship built over many decades as one of close partnership. He commended Sri Lanka’s recent economic and social reform initiatives and assured the United Kingdom’s continued support for these efforts.

He further stated that the United Kingdom would remain supportive of Sri Lanka’s positive progress in areas including reconciliation, human rights and democracy and affirmed backing for government programmes aimed at post-war reconciliation and people-centred development.

The Deputy Prime Minister also expressed appreciation for Sri Lanka’s current development initiatives, noting their focus on delivering tangible benefits to citizens and reiterated the United Kingdom’s commitment to assisting these programmes.

The meeting was also attended by Andrew Patrick, British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Ben Archibald, Principal Private Secretary, David Meyer, Head of the Deputy Prime Minister’s International Unit, Fiona Meagher Special Adviser and Theresa O’Mahony, Deputy Head of Mission of the British High Commission in Colombo.

The President was accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath, Secretary to the President Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake and Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage.

--PMD--