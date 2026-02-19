Fairly heavy rainfall above 75 mm expected in parts of the island today

Showers will occur at times in Uva, Central and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in Uva province and in Matale, Batticaloa, Ampara and Polonnaruwa districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and in Anuradhapura and Hambantota districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 1.00 p.m. Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Matale, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.